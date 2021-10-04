IPL 2021: "There's lots to Axar Patel than we realize" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjerkar has hailed left-arm spinner Axar Patel as the unsung hero of the Delhi Capitals’ bowling unit.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Manjrekar opined that Patel consistently outbowled his senior partner Ravichandran Ashwin on turning tracks during the England Test series and that it was his subtle variations that made him such a potent force.

Manjrekar said:

"He is a seasoned left-arm spinner. When he played Test cricket on turning wickets against England, he outbowled Ashwin. So, there's lots to Axar Patel than we realize.

"Earlier he was looked more as an all-rounder. The batting is yet to develop, you've got to allow that confidence of bowling to spill on his batting which isn't happening. But his bowling has been fantastic, economical and wicket-taking as well. In the last game (vs MI), he got three."

Apart from the England Test series, Axar has outbowled Ashwin in the IPL as well.

Since the start of the 2020 season, Patel has claimed 21 wickets in 23 innings at an average of 24.8 and an economy rate of 6.35 as opposed to Ashwin, who has managed 17 wickets in 24 innings at an average of 37.94 and an economy rate of 7.60.

"Just subtle variations" - Carlos Brathwaite on what makes Axar Patel such a potent force

West Indian hard-hitting batter Carlos Brathwaite also echoed Manjrekar’s thoughts while analyzing Patel’s emergence as a prominent spinner in T20 cricket.

Brathwaite stated that while Patel doesn’t have a doosra or a big spinning arm-ball, he makes brilliant use of the crease and his height helps him generate extra bounce.

The clever use of his skills has helped Axar become a force to be reckoned with in the shortest format, especially on slow and sluggish pitches, the 2016 World Cup winner added.

"Just subtle variations. He does not have a big spinning arm-ball or the doosra that goes the other way. He just bowls a little wide off the crease, a little closer. I think he has also matured a lot; he knows now when to pull those tricks out. He spins the ball a lot, he doesn't turn it much.

"So, sometimes he gets extra bounce with his height. It's his subtle variations and the cleverness with which he uses them, has made him develop him into a T20 bowler," said Brathwaite.

Axar Patel has looked in seriously good form thus far on slow pitches in the UAE. In the last game against the Mumbai Indians, he notched up figures of 3/21 in four overs.

Delhi will hope he continues his form as the tournament approaches its business end.

