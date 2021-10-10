 IPL 2021: "These 14 matches won’t take away the glory this incredible group achieved in the last 2-3 seasons" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma reckons that 14 matches in IPL 2021 won't define the legacy of the Mumbai Indians. He was all praise for the incredible performances of his teammates over the last 2-3 seasons and asserted that one average season would not diminish their achievements.

After getting eliminated from the tournament, Sharma took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video bidding fans adieu for the season. He added a message to the post which read:

"A season full of ups and downs. A season full of learnings. But these 14 matches won’t take away the glory this incredible group achieved over the last 2-3 seasons. Every player who don the blue & gold, played with pride. Every player who walked in, gave his best. And that’s what makes us the team we are - ONE FAMILY! 💙 @mumbaiindians"

The Mumbai Indians put on a great show in their final league match against SRH and bowed out of the IPL with their heads held up high. The defending champions will now be looking to make a strong comeback next season.

I don't understand why Rohit Sharma never had that one big IPL season ever: Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir has been critical of Rohit Sharma's batting exploits in the IPL over the years and stated that he does not understand why Rohit has not had a massive season with the bat in the IPL until now.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Gautam Gambhir analyzed Rohit Sharma's IPL run as a batter and said:

"I don't understand why he never had that one big IPL season ever and I have no reason to probably even defend him. He's a world-class player, I've always admired him. When he first busted onto the scene in international cricket, I said even then, that he's the best talent India has ever produced. But it just amazes me that when he wears that MI Jersey, he's never had a season like what VK or KL Rahul had - a 600 run season."

Rohit Sharma did not have a great time with the bat in IPL 2021, as he scored just 381 runs across 13 games. Team India fans will be hoping that Sharma is back to his best and will perform exceptionally in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

