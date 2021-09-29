IPL 2021: "Will they retain him or AB de Villiers?" - Ajay Jadeja believes Glenn Maxwell's returns may create a conundrum for RCB 

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja reckons that Glenn Maxwell's brilliant displays in the ongoing season of the IPL will make it hard for the Royal Challengers Bangalore owners to let go of his services ahead of the mega-auction.

Speaking at Cricbuzz Live, Jadeja said that Maxwell may well have exceeded the expectations that the RCB camp would have had of him given his underwhelming returns for his previous franchises. He said:

"Plenty of people have invested money and time on Glenn Maxwell. If you ask them, then they will tell you that he isn't value for money. But for RCB, he has proved to be a multi banner. He has done things for them which he didn't do for his previous franchises."

Jadeja wondered if the presence of foreign coaches in the IPL has helped Maxwell. He also said that RCB might have to take a tough call between the Australian and AB de Villiers when it comes to the retention of players.

"But at auction, I feel that Maxwell has benefitted from the presence of foreign coaches. RCB has backed him and he has given them more dividends than they would have expected. Now they won't be able to let go of his services. So, the question is, will they retain him or AB de Villiers?"

Maxwell has been a perennial underachiever in the IPL over the years. Between 2015 and 2020, the enigmatic Australian managed just 911 runs in 61 matches at an average of 18.59 and a strike rate of 142.12.

The right-hander has scored nearly 1/3rd of those runs for RCB this year. In 10 games, Maxwell has scored 300 runs at an average of 33.33 and a strike rate of 138.24 with 3 50+ scores.

Maxwell's form is a blessing in disguise for RCB: Pragyan Ojha

Meanwhile, former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha opined that while Maxwell always got the backing of his previous coaches, the confidence he has received in the RCB camp has led to a revival in his fortunes. Ojha said:

"If you talk about coaches, Ricky Ponting and Mike Hesson backed him at Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings. But I think, Maxwell got the cushion and confidence in the RCB set-up which is why he has performed brilliantly."

Ojha signed off by stating that Maxwell's emergence has come at the right time for RCB as he believes that AB de Villiers might be nearing the end of his IPL career. Ojha added:

Also Read

"I think Maxwell's form is a blessing in disguise for RCB as I feel this might be the last season for AB de Villiers."

The Royal Challengers will hope that Maxwell continues his form for the remainder of the season as the Kohli-led unit aims to win their maiden title.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar