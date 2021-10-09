IPL 2021: "They might not have too many players that they would want to retain" - Deep Dasgupta dissects SRH's woes this season  

Former India wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta feels there were too many problems behind the scenes with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He thinks it could be a reason for their failure in the 2021 IPL. SRH finished last in the points table with 3 wins to their name to cap off a poor season.

SunRisers Hyderabad @SunRisers We may not have had the best of seasons this time around, but the only reason we kept going again and again is because of your unconditional love and support.Thank You, #OrangeArmy . We will be back stronger. #OrangeOrNothing We may not have had the best of seasons this time around, but the only reason we kept going again and again is because of your unconditional love and support.Thank You, #OrangeArmy. We will be back stronger. #OrangeOrNothing https://t.co/0CoJCgG8OK

The franchise stripped David Warner of his captaincy role and the Australian was shunned from playing XI as well. Kane Williamson took over the captaincy but the change did not bring over much success with the team racking up consecutive defeats.

Dasgupta noted that a team cannot perform if the atmosphere in the dressing room is not right, no matter how good the players are. He believes SRH won't be looking forward to retaining many players and would instead look to usher them into a transition period with a new pool of players from the auction. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Dasgupta said:

"It was quite clear from the first leg that things were not right. In any franchise, if the captain is changed mid way through the season, and your main player is dropped, that means something is wrong in the dressing room. "

The good thing about SRH is that this is their one off season, they have been pretty consistent but now there has to be some changes in the franchise. They might not have too many players that they would want to retain. Several players are past their prime and the youngsters did not develop as well."

David Warner even posted a farewell message for fans on social media, which hinted towards his exit from the franchise and into the auction pool.

Momentum is not with CSK in IPL 2021 playoffs: Dasgupta

Dasgupta also spoke about second-placed Chennai Super Kings, who walk into the playoffs on the back of three consecutive losses. CSK were able to hang onto second spot due to a superior net run-rate over RCB, who also amassed 18 points in the league stage of the competition.

Dasgupta feels that CSK have been too reliant on their in-form openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis to post good totals. He singled out the middle-order for their poor returns, especially Moeen Ali, who has been poor with the bat in the second leg. Dasgupta added:

"CSK were the biggest surprise of the first leg but their middle order is a concern. They have lost their last 3 games so the momentum is not with them. In those losses, they have lost an early wicket. Middle order has only made run in patches. Jadeja has played some crucial knocks but apart from that the rest have not contributed."

"Moeen Ali has not fired in the second leg. The good thing about the CSK camp is their experience, that is very valuable and that should help them to bounce back." Dasgupta added

CSK will take on DC in Qualifier 1 of the playoffs with a place in the finals of the 2021 IPL up for grabs.

Edited by Diptanil Roy