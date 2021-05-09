IPL 2021: “This is a tragic time, and I hope things can improve soon” - Trent Boult on India’s COVID-19 situation

New Zealand and Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Trent Boult, on Sunday, expressed sadness at the havoc wreaked by the second COVID-19 wave in India. He added that he is hopeful of returning to India when the situation improves.

Trent Boult returned to New Zealand after IPL 2021 was postponed indefinitely earlier this week, owing to the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases in the bio-bubbles of several teams.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Trent Boult wrote:

"My heart goes out to the people of India. While I am sad to be leaving the @mumbaiindians family and see the IPL come to an end, none of that compares to the suffering many people are going through right now. India is a place that has given me so much as a cricketer and person. I have always deeply appreciated the support that I've received from my Indian fans. This is a tragic time, and I hope things can improve soon. I look forward to returning to this beautiful country when I can."

The New Zealand left-arm seamer thanked the Mumbai Indians franchise for making the necessary arrangements to send the overseas players home. Trent Boult wrote in this regard:

"Thank you again to the @mumbaiindians for getting us all home and going above and beyond to ensure that health and safety was the priority for all the players and their families. Please take care; look after one another, and stay strong."

Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Finn Allen and Jimmy Neesham were part of the first lot of New Zealand cricketers who landed in the country from India on Saturday.

According to stuff.co.nz, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Brendon McCullum and Lockie Ferguson, umpire Chris Gaffaney and commentators Simon Doull and Scott Styris arrived in Auckland at around 6 PM local time on Sunday. The New Zealand contingent came via Tokyo.

Trent Boult likely to miss England Tests

With Trent Boult arriving in New Zealand to visit his family briefly, he looks set to miss the two-match Test series against England.

The other members of New Zealand's Test contingent who were part of IPL 2021, including captain Kane Williamson, are currently in Maldives. They will fly to the UK from there at a later date.

The first Test of the two-match series between England and New Zealand will begin at Lord’s on June 2.

Trent Boult, though, is likely to be available for selection for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India in Southampton, which starts on June 18.