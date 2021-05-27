"Thought I was ready to play in Chennai in IPL 2021, it didn't happen and it was shocking" - Kuldeep Yadav

Team India and Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has admitted that he was a bit stunned after he wasn’t picked to play for the franchise during the Chennai leg of IPL 2021.

KKR played seven matches in IPL 2021, losing five and winning just two, before the tournament was suspended due to rising COVID-19 cases. The franchise preferred Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine as their main spinners.

In an interview with CricTracker, Kuldeep Yadav stated that while he felt he was ready to play, the KKR management thought otherwise. He said:

“It’s hard to say that I mean (on being benched by KKR). Sometimes you feel you are ready to play but management doesn’t feel so. They think someone is better than you and they also think about the combination. These things happen in franchise cricket a lot. I thought I was ready to play in Chennai in IPL 2021 but it didn’t happen and it was shocking.”

Last season as well, Kuldeep Yadav played only five matches for KKR. He managed just one wicket at an average of 92.

The 26-year-old also chipped in on Yuzvendra Chahal’s recent comment in an interview that Ravindra Jadeja’s comeback led to 'Kul-Cha' getting fewer chances together.

Kuldeep Yadav agreed with his fellow spinner. Sharing his own views, he added:

“Yes, it depends on what the team wants. Team combination matters a lot and I personally feel Jadeja brings a lot of depth in the batting. He scores both with bat and ball. So, it is always tough to choose between him and us.”

Last two years were difficult and very different for me: Kuldeep Yadav

After a highly impactful start to his international career, Kuldeep Yadav has struggled to perform over the last two seasons. He has even lost his place in the Test team after being axed for the upcoming England tour.

Reflecting on what has been going wrong, Kuldeep Yadav felt that being in and out of the playing XI affected his rhythm. He said:

“I just think I should be playing more games because when you don’t do that, you tend to lack both rhythm and confidence. While being in regular touch, you are always high. Yes, the last two years were difficult and very different for me. I didn’t get a chance due to the team combination and sometimes you need to sacrifice your spot as well. However, some games didn’t go in my favour but you always need to work hard and keep the momentum going, your time will probably come.”

Stay focused on what you believe in, pour all the energy into you and above all, have an attitude. Believe you can, never doubt the possibilities, anything is possible. pic.twitter.com/Hk7sQXj8Gb — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) April 16, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav played two ODI matches against England in the recent home series, but had a tough time. He conceded 68 runs (9 overs) and 84 runs (10 overs) respectively in the two games without claiming a wicket.