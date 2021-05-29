IPL 2021: “Time for Mumbai Indians hat-trick” - Fans come up with witty reactions after UAE confirmed as venue

The BCCI on Saturday confirmed that the remaining matches of IPL 2021 will be held in the UAE, with the rescheduled tournament taking place in September-October. Fans erupted with joy on Twitter soon after the announcement was made, with “IPL 2021” trending on the social media platform minutes after BCCI’s press release.

The decision to host IPL 2021 in the UAE was agreed unanimously at Saturday’s Special General Meeting (SGM), which was held virtually. The board confirmed the monsoon season in India prevented organizers from scheduling the remaining IPL 2021 games in India later this year.

Fans couldn’t hold back their excitement after the announcement was made, and here are some of the best reactions from Twitter.

MI and RCB fans on cloud nine as IPL 2021 moved to the UAE

Mumbai Indians fans were the happiest of the lot as they celebrated the return of the IPL to the UAE. The franchise had a stellar campaign in the Middle East country last year, and many predicted Rohit Sharma’s men to win IPL 2021, considering the T20 tournament is back in the UAE.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans breathed a sigh of relief at the news as well. As Virat Kohli and co. were in fine form in IPL 2021, many felt robbed after the tournament was indefinitely suspended. With IPL 2021 set to be back in action soon, RCB fans are happy that their team will get a fair chance to end their trophy drought.

BCCI to conduct remaining matches of VIVO IPL in UAE.



Time to Hat-trick 💙💙💙#MI #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/CNjLgzF4Q2 — 🥷 (@Itz_don_) May 29, 2021

One & Only Champions in UAE SOIL. Yes, they are coming back for another one.



Mi :- May i come in🔥🔥@mipaltan @IPL #IPL2021 #UAE https://t.co/FVe9PuIlIx — Sultan 369 NABEEL (@369Nabeel) May 29, 2021

IPL matches to be conducted in UAE

Le RCB fans: pic.twitter.com/dcYn9nIMZK — Jalebi ✨ (@Kohl_eye) May 29, 2021

Fans trolled a few franchises after the venue change as well

Others felt sorry for the Chennai Super Kings. The Men in Yellow had an outstanding first half of IPL 2021, but struggled to get going in the UAE last year. Some also felt sorry for teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who didn’t have the best of outings in the first half of IPL 2021.

IPL 2021 has been moved to UAE ✅



Le CSK fans 😤 pic.twitter.com/W3BANuOowb — தோனியின் பட்டறை👷 (@Dhoni_workshop) May 29, 2021

#IPL2021

Remainder of IPL will be held in UAE.

SRH and KKR right now- pic.twitter.com/4upBXXy7Ec — Pallavi Anand (@impallaviianand) May 29, 2021

Some were just happy to see IPL 2021 return

While many fans got into intense discussions, several others were just thankful to see the tournament return later this year. They celebrated the positive news, appreciating the BCCI's efforts and sharing some comical memes to express their happiness at the return of IPL 2021.