IPL 2021: Tom Moody returns to Sunrisers Hyderabad as Director of Cricket

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) coach Tom Moody has returned to the Hyderabad-based franchise ahead of IPL 2021. The ex-Australian cricketer has been appointed as SRH's Director of Cricket.

SRH announced Tom Moody's return to their team management on Twitter saying:

"Announcement @TomMoodyCricket has been appointed as the Director of Cricket for SunRisers Hyderabad. #OrangeArmy #KeepRising."

Tom Moody played an influential role in Sunrisers Hyderabad's rise

The Sunrisers Hyderabad replaced the Deccan Chargers franchise in the IPL from the 2013 season. The owners elected Tom Moody as their franchise's head coach in 2013, and SRH performed brilliantly under the Australian's guidance.

They reached the IPL playoffs in 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, winning their maiden championship in 2016 under Tom Moody. SRH also managed to finish runners-up to the Chennai Super Kings in 2018.

Unfortunately, SRH decided to end their association with the 55-year-old Aussie ahead of IPL 2020. English coach Trevor Bayliss took over the head coach's position at the franchise.

SRH performed well in IPL 2020, achieving the third position behind the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. However, sensing room for improvement in the coming seasons, the franchise has recalled Tom Moody to its setup, albeit in a different role.

Rumors are rife that the BCCI is set to organize a mega-auction ahead of IPL 2021. Tom Moody's presence could be a great asset for the Sunrisers Hyderabad should the event take place.

Advertisement

Moody has formed multiple squads from scratch. The likes of David Warner, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kane Williamson, and Jonny Bairstow became a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise when he was head coach.

Fans of the Orange Army are sure to be excited with this development.