IPL 2021: "Tough loss" - Jason Holder reacts after his all-round fails to take SRH home

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Jason Holder was the most unhappy man in Sharjah at the end of their game against Punjab Kings on Saturday.

Despite his all-round performance, where he picked up three wickets and then almost produced a match-winning innings with an unbeaten 47, Jason Holder failed to take his side through.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the West Indian all-rounder conceded that the lack of intent from the top-order collapse left them with too much to do in the end.

"Tough loss. At the halfway mark, needing 126, you obviously back yourselves to chase it. We probably left a little too much to get at the end although I did back myself to get those. The stage where I came in, I just had to go for it and it worked. Maybe that's why it worked. Batters probably weren't too committal earlier on," Jason Holder said.

Jason Holder's 29-ball 47 did gave Sunrisers Hyderabad some ray of hope but Punjab Kings held their nerves to take home the game.

"We need to keep going for the fans" - Jason Holder

With hopes of making it to the playoffs almost all but over, Sunrisers Hyderabad would like to play out of their skins and give something back to their loyal fans back in India.

"Five more games left, need to build some momentum for next season. Fans have been really passionate, we need to keep going for them," Jason Holder signed off.

Placed eighth in the points table with only two points under their belt, Sunrisers Hyderabad play the Rajasthan Royals in their next game on Monday in Dubai.

