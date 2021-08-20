IPL 2021: “Ranveer Singh se dur raha karo Mahi Bhai” - Twitterati disappointed with MS Dhoni’s flashy avatar in new ad

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has released its new ad featuring Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni. The commercial comes with less than a month left for the second half of IPL 2021 to begin.

In the ad, Dhoni is seen in a bizarre avatar - with flashy clothes and colored hair. He visits various homes and announces that the second half of IPL 2021 is coming soon.

The ad was shared on the official Twitter account of IPL with the caption:

“#VIVOIPL 2021 is BACK and ready to hit your screens once again! Time to find out how this blockbuster season concludes, 'coz #AsliPictureAbhiBaakiHai! Starts Sep 19.”

Twitterati was least impressed with the IPL ad featuring Dhoni. Some called it cringy, while a few lamented that Dhoni looked embarrassing in his weird avatar for the ad. Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

We want football champions league like promos and you keep giving us this rubbish. — 𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒕 (@Kohliesque) August 20, 2021

Bollywoodiya + Insta reels ka touch dena har baar jruri hai inko 😂 — JC (@JayC1718) August 20, 2021

The styling is fun tho, but dialogues are cringe and no rhyming lmao — Rocky (@Marshall_140) August 20, 2021

From Monk To Chapprigiri 😭 — Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 (@khushbookadri) August 20, 2021

Ye dialogues to normal dress me bhi bulwa sakte the kya jarurat thi aise baal karne ki — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) August 20, 2021

Yaarr banda multitalented hai.. kuch v kra lo mahi se😍😍 — Social Media ➐ (@DakshidPanthi) August 20, 2021

Performance of CSK in 2nd half of IPL will be as good as the looks of MS Dhoni. — Chinaman (@ChinamanStrikes) August 20, 2021

Kitna ganda cringe content. Please hire some one creative ..there are so many creative agencies around you ..and you give us this chhapri stuff? ..please learn from @thehundred — Criccrazyjohnvora (@Criccrazyjohnv1) August 20, 2021

Hamar mahi chappri ho gail — 🧘🏻‍♂️ | 🌈 (@night_wiing) August 20, 2021

Iss cringe ad ke liye Dhoni ke baalon ke saath yeh karwa diya 😭😭 — Rishabh Shukla (@rishabhshuklaP1) August 20, 2021

Kya kya karwate ho Mahi ko tum log @StarSportsIndia 🤦🏻‍♀️, Monk se tapori 😞#Dhoni #IPL2021 — Bowya Madhi (@bowya8) August 20, 2021

Bana diye Kurla boi MSD ko😭 — abhinav sridhar (@abhinavsridhar1) August 20, 2021

@RanveerOfficial Dur Rahe Humare Dhoni Sir Se 🙏😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HVa3FuHva6 — Boies Pilled Bell👨‍⚕ (@Im_Perfect45) August 20, 2021

IPL 2021 to resume in the UAE from September 19

The second half of IPL 2021 will be held in the UAE from September 19 to October 15. The tournament will resume with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai. Both the teams are already in the UAE and have begun preparations for the T20 league.

The first half of IPL 2021 was held at select venues in India from April 9 to May 2. The tournament was played with the second wave of COVID-19 on the rise in the country and had to be suspended once multiple coronavirus cases were confirmed in IPL franchise camps.

Delhi Capitals (DC) were leading the IPL 2021 points table when the T20 league was postponed. DC, led by Rishabh Pant in the absence of regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, won six of their eight matches.

Dhoni-led CSK will resume IPL 2021 in the second position. They tasted wins in five of their seven matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore also won five of their seven games but are placed third because of an inferior run rate. Mumbai Indians, with four wins and three defeats, complete the top 4.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will begin the second half of IPL 2021 as the bottom-placed franchise. They managed to win only one of their seven games in the India leg.

