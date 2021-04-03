IPL 2021: Twitterati trolls RCB after 'PlayBold' hashtag shows yellow jersey 

The term 'PlayBold' is synonymous with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, the team was in for a surprise after Twitter launched special hashtags for IPL 2021.

RCB's 'PlayBold' hashtag was accompanied by a yellow jersey, similar to the one worn by fierce rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Many users picked up on the error, trolling RCB online.

Countless cricket fans trolled RCB for getting overshadowed by CSK once again. With CSK’s ‘Yellove’ hashtag showing the same yellow jersey, many tweeted how CSK always gets the better of RCB.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have one of the most intense rivalries in the IPL. The two southern states have become fierce rivals over the years, with the Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni matchup adding fuel to the fire.

CSK has the upper hand, with the team having three IPL titles to its name. RCB, on the other hand, are yet to win the competition.

Both teams have begun training in full flow ahead of IPL 2021. While CSK have set up camp in Mumbai, RCB are training in Chennai before the season opener on April 9.

Twitter was full of some hilarious reactions, with fans and even CSK getting in on the act to troll RCB.

Twitter can’t keep calm after RCB’s embarrassment

Fans quickly called out Twitter for their mistake, writing how the yellow color is not part of RCB. Others also trolled the RCB admin for continuing to use the hashtag despite the glaring error.

#PlayBold and #WeAreChallengers



Amazing! They belong to @RCBTweets. @TwitterIndia you got the jersey wrong at the end of the hashtags! — Ѷ!ÄŊ Ѷ!ŊØÐ (@the_vian_vinod) April 3, 2021

CSK fans troll RCB after Twitter gaffe

After news of the yellow jersey with the RCB hashtag gained traction, CSK fans got in on the act as well.

Some have suggested Bangalore's ‘PlayBold’ hashtag suits CSK better, considering the team’s success in the IPL. Others hilariously wrote how even Twitter feels CSK is better than RCB.

Twitter hashtag #PlayBold comes with CSK jersey because the tagline suits them more than RCB. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 3, 2021

The two teams will take on each other for the first time on April 25. The CSK vs RCB match will take place in Mumbai.