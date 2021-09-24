IPL 2021: Umran Malik age, hometown & stats

Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have roped in Umran Malik as a short-term COVID-19 replacement for spearhead pacer T Natarajan. The latter had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the club's fixture against Delhi Capitals on September 22.

Malik is SRH's net bowler and will replace Natarajan in the squad until the Tamil Nadu pacer recovers and joins the squad back. The Jammu & Kashmir pacer has picked up a total of four wickets across two matches on the domestic circuit.

Umran Malik Age

Umran Malik was born on November 22, 1999, and is 21 years and 306 days old (as of September 24, 2021).

Umran Malik Hometown

Umran Malik was born and brought up in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. He represents Jammu & Kashmir in the Indian domestic circuit.

Umran Malik Stats

Umran has played only one List A and T20 match each to date. He made his T20 debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Railways on January 18 at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur.

The right-arm pacer picked up three wickets for 24 runs off his four-overs spell. He removed opening batsman Mrunal Devdhar, skipper Karn Sharma and Shivam Chaudhary.

Also Read

The 21-year-old bowler also made his List A debut for Jammu & Kashmir in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year. He faced Bengal in his first match on February 27 at the Videocon Academy Ground in Kolkata.

Umran didn't have a great start to his List A career, having picked up only one wicket for 98 runs from his 10-overs spell. He dismissed Kaif Ahmed for 24 runs off 27 balls. With the bat, he scored 14 runs off 8 balls at a strike rate of 175, which included two maximums.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee