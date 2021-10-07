"Umran Malik a great prospect but needs time"- Saba Karim

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim believes that Umran Malik is a genuine talent and needs to be carefully looked after.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad speedster has clocked 150 kmph consistently in the games that he has played so far and his raw pace has troubled the batters.

Saba Karim feels that the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association needs to work together with the National Cricket Academy in grooming Umran Malik and looking after his workload.

Speaking on the YouTube channel 'Khelneeti', here is what Saba Karim had to say about Umran Malik:

"I think Umran Malik is a great prospect but you will need to give him time. He has played just one year of domestic cricket. If he plays more then he will perform better because domestic cricket will give him a lot of experience.

"The professional coaches of J&K will need to do the workload management of Umran Malik. I think NCA should also step in and manage him. Umran Malik's round-arm action is like Waqar Younis and that will help him get reverse swing."

We can have separate bowling attacks for every format: Saba Karim

Saba Karim has been impressed with the performances of the Indian bowlers so far in the IPL 2021 season. The likes of Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Varun Chakravarthy, etc. have done well for their respective franchises and have been highly effective.

The impact has been such that Saba Karim feels India can have specialist bowling attacks for both white-ball and red-ball cricket. He believes there is enough depth in the bowling department with so many options available and in form.

"The pool of players that we have we can think of having separate bowling attacks for every format. Varun Chakravarthy, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, etc. are T20 specialists.

"The time has come to groom these bowlers and if we have separate attacks for white-ball and red-ball formats, our performance will improve," Saba Karim concluded.

