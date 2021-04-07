IPL 2021: Usain Bolt sends a message to Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers ahead of the new season

Famous sprinter Usain Bolt has sent a message to Royal Challengers Bangalore's star players Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers ahead of IPL 2021.

The Jamaican athlete posed with the RCB jersey on social media and joined the banter about who was the fastest on the field.

"Challengers, just letting you know, I’m still the fastest cat around. @imVkohli @ABdeVilliers17 @pumacricket @RCBTweets," Usain Bolt captioned his photo on Twitter.

Usain Bolt is one of the most well-known names in the sporting world. The multi-time Olympics gold medalist's tweet about the RCB players has gone viral on the micro-blogging platform, receiving over 6,000 likes inside an hour.

This tweet has also been retweeted 1,410 times by the fans of Usain Bolt and the RCB franchise. It will be interesting to see how Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers react to Usain Bolt's tweet.

Virat Kohli and RCB will play the IPL 2021 season opener on Friday

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers will be key players for RCB.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have been the cornerstones of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise for a decade now. The Indo-South African pair have stitched together many memorable partnerships for the RCB franchise. Unfortunately, both players are yet to win the IPL trophy.

The destructive duo will aim to bring their 'A' game to the table in IPL 2021 and guide the Royal Challengers Bangalore to their first trophy. RCB will open their campaign against two-time defending champions, the Mumbai Indians, on April 9th at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Hey RCB fans! We are back, proudly representing the red & gold brigade.



A cracking contest awaits us as we face MI in our opening clash of #VIVOIPL. Tell me your mantra to #PlayBold using #KohliMantra.



Mark your calendars – April 9, 7:30 PM. The heat is on! 🔥 #SabKuchRoKo — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 6, 2021

Kohli struggled to get going against MI last year, while de Villiers blasted a 24-ball 55* in the game at the Dubai International Stadium. It will be interesting to how RCB performs against MI in Chennai.