IPL 2021: Varun Chakravarthy & Kamlesh Nagarkoti of KKR to undergo a fitness test before travelling to UAE

IPL 2021 is right around the corner. With exactly a month to go before the action unfolds in the UAE, franchises are preparing to give it their best shot for the remainder of the season.

KKR had a horrid first half of IPL 2021, having lost 5 out of 7 games. While the franchise in purple and gold would like to turn their campaign around in the UAE, unpleasant news has hit the team camp. Two of the franchise's ace bowlers, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Varun Chakravarthy would have to undergo and prove their fitness at the NCA before being permitted to fly off to the UAE.

"Yes, Chakravarthy and Nagarkoti are here at the NCA doing their rehab cum fitness routines. I guess once NCA gives them the fit certificate, they will be flying with the rest of the KKR team to the UAE. Gill is still training here" read a PTI report as quoted by InsideSport.

The duo are key to KKR's team balance going into the UAE leg of the tournament, and the Kolkata-based franchise will certainly be eagerly awaiting their fitness certificates.

Shubhman Gill's recovery brings a sigh of relief to the KKR camp ahead of IPL 2021

Shubhman Gill, who was initially expected to be an integral part of the Indian setup in the ongoing 5-Test series against England, was ruled out owing to a shin injury.

The 21-year old had to fly back to India to attend a rehabilitation camp at the National Cricket Academy, and his participation in the IPL was put in doubt. However, the good news for KKR fans is that Gill has recovered from his injury and has been deemed fit for the UAE leg of the IPL.

"Gill is in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and has recovered from his shin pain. He will be departing for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) soon for the IPL. He has been at the NCA for a week now" read an IANS report quoted by InsideSport.

What is KKR's schedule for the UAE leg of the IPL?

If reports are to be believed, KKR are scheduled to depart for the UAE on 27th August to begin their preparatory camp. With 7 games remaining in the league stage, the Eoin Morgan-led side will hope to make a strong comeback in the second half of the season.

Here's KKR's schedule for the UAE leg of the IPL:

Match Number Day Date Time Teams Venue 31 Monday 20th Sept 2021 7:30 pm (IST) KKR vs RCB Abu Dhabi 34 Thursday 23rd Sept 2021 7:30 pm (IST) MI vs KKR Abu Dhabi 38 Sunday 26th Sept 2021 7:30 pm (IST) CSK vs KKR Abu Dhabi 41 Tuesday 28th Sept 2021 7:30 pm (IST) KKR vs DC Sharjah 45 Friday 1st Oct 2021 7:30 pm (IST) KKR vs PBKS Dubai 49 Sunday 3rd Oct 2021

7:30 pm (IST) KKR vs SRH Dubai 54 Thursday 7th Oct 2021

7:30 pm (IST) KKR vs RR Sharjah

