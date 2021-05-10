IPL 2021: Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier return home after completing isolation

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and fast bowler Sandeep Warrier have returned to their respective cities after completing their mandatory isolation period. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) duo had earlier become the first ones to test positive for COVID-19 inside the IPL 2021 bio-bubble.

News of Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier’s results came out on May 3, triggering panic amongst the franchises. With a slew of positive cases emerging soon after, IPL 2021 was postponed indefinitely.

A senior BCCI official speaking to PTI confirmed the KKR duo had returned home after completing a mandatory 10-day isolation period.

"Yes, Chakravarthy and Sandeep have gone home. They have completed 10 days of mandatory isolation. However, KKR as a franchise, will keep monitoring their health. They will undergo RT-PCR tests in Chennai and Kerala respectively,” the BCCI official said.

Varun Chakravarthy was the first player to test positive after IPL 2021 got underway on April 9. It is believed Varun Chakravarthy may have been exposed to the virus when he left the bio-bubble to go for a shoulder scan at a hospital. After the KKR duo tested positive, team CEO Venky Mysore gave an update to Star Sports on the severity of their symptoms.

“Sandeep, in particular, is doing fine. No temperature, no other symptoms, and he is feeling good. Varun is still a little under the weather, but better than yesterday and both of them are in good spirits,” Mysore claimed last week.

Varun Chakravarthy was one of four KKR players to contract COVID-19

The Kolkata Knight Riders have been the worst-hit franchise since the virus first breached the bio-secure bubble. Apart from Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, New Zealand wicket-keeper Tim Seifert and speedster Prasidh Krishna tested positive too.

While Tim Seifert is currently spending time in Chennai getting treated for the virus, Prasidh Krishna is currently isolating at his home in Bengaluru.