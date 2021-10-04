IPL 2021: "Vast improvements from two days ago" - Eoin Morgan reacts after securing two crucial points against SRH

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan lauded his teammates for putting in a much-improved performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday evening.

Chasing 116 runs set by Hyderabad, Shubman Gill led KKR's run chase from one end after KKR had lost Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi cheaply. Gill (57) and Nitish Rana (25) added crucial runs before a late blitz from Dinesh Karthik (18 off 12) helped KKR get over the line with two balls to spare.

Speaking at the end of the post-match presentation ceremony, Eoin Morgan admitted that the wicket was tricky and the players adapted really well. Morgan said:

"Yes the chase was tricky. I thought it was sluggish if anything. The wicket is one thing but you need to adapt to conditions - bowl well, field well. We did that well, vast improvement from two days ago."

"We didn't know it wouldn't be played in India, and we have done well in the conditions and adapted well," he added.

With the win, Kolkata Knight Riders now have 12 points from 13 matches and sit in fourth place in the points table.

"Having an experienced campaigner like him is a luxury" - Eoin Morgan on Shakib Al Hasan

With Andrew Russell out due to injuries, KKR included ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the playing XI against Hyderabad. The Bangladesh cricketer made an immediate impact with the ball, restricting SRH to 115 runs.

Eoin Morgan showered heaps of praise on Shakib, saying it is a luxury to have an experienced campaigner like him in the squad.

"To have the strength and depth to call upon an experienced campaigner like him is a luxury. He's had a huge impact today," Morgan added.

Shakib Al Hasan returned with figures of 1/20 from his four overs and also inflicted a massive run-out in his first game of the UAE phase of IPL 2021.

Morgan believes the team has adapted very well to the slow conditions in the UAE.

"The game plan has had a good impact in the dressing room and guys are putting their hands up. We have done well to adapt to the slow conditions and I'm happy with that," he concluded.

Kolkata Knight Riders play Rajasthan Royals next in a must-win game on October 7 in Sharjah.

