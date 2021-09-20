IPL 2021: Venkatesh Iyer age, height, hometown, family & IPL salary

Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is all set to make his IPL debut for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday (September 20). The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Venkatesh is a left-handed batter who bowls right-arm medium pace. He made his T20 debut for his state in the 2015 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Railways in Indore.

Iyer didn't get an opportunity to bat but picked up a wicket for 21 runs from his three-over spell.

He dismissed Railways wicketkeeper-batter Mahesh Rawat on his debut. Iyer has 21 scalps to his name from 29 innings with the best figures of 2/10 in the shortest format of the game.

Speaking of his batting, Venkatesh has amassed 724 runs in 32 innings at a strike rate of 137.64. He has a couple of half-centuries to his name and the best score of 88*.

Venkatesh Iyer Age

Venkatesh Iyer was born on December 25, 1994 and is 26 years and 269 days old (as of September 20, 2021).

Venkatesh Iyer Height

Venkatesh Iyer is 6 feet tall. The tall man will play a crucial role for the Knight Riders at the boundary line as he can pull off some great catches and dives.

Venkatesh Iyer hometwon

Venkatesh was born in Indore in Madhya Pradesh. He represents Madhya Pradesh in the Indian domestic circuit.

Venkatesh Iyer family

His father's name is Rajasekaran Iyer. Not much is known about the player's personal life.

Venkatesh Iyer IPL Salary

Kolkata Knight Riders signed the Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for ₹20 lakh (US$28,000) in the IPL 2021 auction. He's got a chance to prove himself and will want to make the best use of the given opportunity.

