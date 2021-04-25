"Vintage RCB is back!"- Fans roast Virat Kohli's men as all-rounder Jadeja destroys RCB

High-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) came crashing down as they were restricted to just 122-9 chasing a mammoth target of 192 set by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This was the first loss of the IPL 2021 season for Virat Kohli and his men after they were thoroughly outplayed in all three departments.

With RCB's top-order firing on all cylinders in the first four games, there was always the question looming whether they had the batting depth for games like this one. The likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell, all failing in a single game, were always going to test RCB's batting, and it failed miserably.

Twitterati react to RCB's humiliating loss

CSK fans hailed Ravindra Jadeja for his brilliant performance in all three departments. The 32-year-old scored 62 runs off just 28 balls, picked up three wickets and was also terrific on the field with a run-out. The Team India star showed why he is arguably the best T20 all-rounder in the world at the moment.

Others also trolled RCB and their fans who already seem to have declared their team the winners of the IPL 2021 season after an unbeaten run of four games. Here's how Twitter reacted to RCB's capitulation and Jadeja's brilliance:

It’s honestly Jadeja vs RCB at this point. Mr. incredible!! — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) April 25, 2021

4th consecutive win for #CSK in #IPL2021 as they beat #RCB by 69 runs - Terrific all-around performance from Jadeja made the difference between both sides. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 25, 2021

RCB fans call CSK players "Old citizens" because they hesitate to call them father. — Geetu.😌❤ (@_lol_life) April 25, 2021

Yeah Officially RCB is Back💥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bCShytNaeS — DON Sʜɪɴcʜᴀɴ°™💜 (@itzShinChan_) April 25, 2021

#RCB defeated some of the best teams in the #IPL2021 but then they ran into Jadeja. And the rest is His-Story. 🙇‍♂️ #CSKvRCB #CSK — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) April 25, 2021

RCB vs Jadeja today be like pic.twitter.com/WnXBr5SKqJ — mubin (@__mubin__) April 25, 2021

VINTAGE CSK is BACK 🔥

Vintage RCB is BACK 🔥



That's it. That's the Tweet #WhistlePodu | @ChennaiIPL — DHONI Army TN™ (@DhoniArmyTN) April 25, 2021

RCB- "On the way for 5th consecutive win"

CSK- pic.twitter.com/gbhb6ov5qj — not_shubham14 (@mentally_dank) April 25, 2021

CSK never lost any IPL match on April 25



Won vs MI (2010)

Won vs PWI (2011)

Won vs SRH (2013)

Won vs MI (2014)

Won vs PBKS (2015)

Won vs RCB (2018)

Won vs RCB (2021)*#WhistlePodu | @ChennaiIPL | @MSDhoni — MSDian™ (@ItzThanesh) April 25, 2021

When they lose, they lose like this #RCB #cskvrcb — Anshul Gupta (@oyegupta_) April 25, 2021

3 overs : 44-0

11 Overs : 83- 6



Just RCB things 🤡 — MSDian™ (@Ashwin_tweetz) April 25, 2021

RCB began their chase in great fashion as young Devdutt Padikkal came flying out of the blocks. His 34 runs off just 15 balls gave RCB a brilliant headstart. However, they just kept losing wickets at regular intervals and there was no meaningful partnership whatsoever.

After destroying Harshal Patel's bowling figures, Jadeja broke the back of RCB's chase with wickets of De Villiers, Maxwell and Washington Sundar. RCB couldn't recover after these body blows and ended up 69 runs short of CSK's total.

This win has taken CSK back to the top of the table and they now look like the team to beat this season with four victories in a row. RCB, on the other hand, have a bit to think about with their batting depth as it could cost them in crucial games ahead.