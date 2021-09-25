"Vintage RCB!"- Fans react as CSK beat RCB comfortably

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) completed a comprehensive win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Sharjah by six wickets on Friday night. CSK got to the target comfortably with 11 balls to spare.

Fans troll RCB for 7th consecutive loss in UAE

RCB have once again failed to win a game in the UAE, taking their losing streak to seven games. CSK fans took to Twitter to brag about the win. Here is what they had to say:

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Picture of Hasaranga as per RCB fans when he was picked for second half. Picture of Hasaranga as per RCB fans when he was picked for second half. https://t.co/VmoS65ilJi

•First 4 Matches - All 4 Won.

•Next 5 Matches - 1 Win and 4 Lost.



#CSKvsRCB RCB in this #IPL2021 :-•First 4 Matches - All 4 Won.•Next 5 Matches - 1 Win and 4 Lost. RCB in this #IPL2021 :-



•First 4 Matches - All 4 Won.

•Next 5 Matches - 1 Win and 4 Lost.



#CSKvsRCB

The CricViz Analyst @cricvizanalyst



This loss also extends RCB's losing stretch in the UAE to 7 consecutive matches.



#IPL2021 #RCBvCSK Chennai Super Kings have now won 10 of their last 12 encounters with Royal Challengers Bangalore.This loss also extends RCB's losing stretch in the UAE to 7 consecutive matches. Chennai Super Kings have now won 10 of their last 12 encounters with Royal Challengers Bangalore.



This loss also extends RCB's losing stretch in the UAE to 7 consecutive matches.



#IPL2021 #RCBvCSK

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire This was just a cherry on top. Thank you RCB for the countless memories over the years. This was just a cherry on top. Thank you RCB for the countless memories over the years. https://t.co/clZMy1F2I8

Abhyudaya Mohan @AbhyudayaMohan Waiting for the day when all RCB players are in form Waiting for the day when all RCB players are in form https://t.co/decWGfvj1q

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Dhoni and Raina added 24* runs from 15 balls - little little happiness and safely got CSK home against #RCB Dhoni and Raina added 24* runs from 15 balls - little little happiness and safely got CSK home against #RCB.

RCB got off to a good start with the bat, as their openers put 111 runs on the board for the first wicket. However, some good bowling from CSK meant that wickets began to fall to regular intervals. The RCB batting united just could not get the finish that they needed and ended up scoring just 66 runs in their last 10 overs.

The pitch was on the slower side and the target of 157 could have been tricky. A good start was needed and the CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis provided just that. The duo added 71 runs for the first wicket and took advantage of the ball while it was hard.

Virat Kohli and his men stormed back into the game with two wickets in quick succession and it looked like the slower bowlers will spin a web around CSK. However, Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu ensured that didn't happen.

Both batsmen played their shots and kept the scoreboard ticking. Although they couldn't stay till the end to win the game for CSK, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina reunited to ensure CSK were home safely.

The loss has further dented RCB's net run rate and they will need to come up with a better performance against the Mumbai Indians in their next game on Sunday.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar