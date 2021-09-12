IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj join RCB squad in Dubai

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj have joined the team in Dubai ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021. Both Kohli and Siraj were part of the Indian team playing a five-Test series in England.

Amidst COVID-19 scares in the Indian camp, the series came to a premature end with the fifth Test getting canceled. Kohli and Siraj reached Dubai through a chartered flight and will now be preparing for the 2021 IPL's business end.

RCB took to their official Twitter handle to welcome the two stars. Here is what they captioned the photos of Kohli and Siraj with:

"The news you’ve all been waiting for: King Kohli and Miyan Magic have joined the team in Dubai. Bring on #IPL2021."

Can RCB end their trophy drought ?

RCB, despite having star-studded lineups over the years, are one of the few teams who haven't won the IPL even once. They have come close a few times, making it to the final of the 2009, 2011 and 2016 editions of the IPL. However, the silverware has eluded them so far.

RCB made some interesting additions to their side ahead of the 2021 IPL in Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson. Maxwell's addition has taken some pressure off the legendary RCB duo of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. The Australian has scored 223 runs in seven games so far, playing an important role for the RCB.

AB de Villiers himself has scored 207 runs, single-handedly winning RCB a couple of games. Jamieson has contributed with nine wickets and has also proved to be a smart addition.

Overall, RCB are looking good at the moment with five wins from seven games and are placed third in the points table. Only time will tell whether they will be able to win that elusive maiden IPL title this season

