IPL 2021: "Virat Kohli is obviously a genius, he’s an absolute jet" - Chris Morris names the toughest set of batsmen he has bowled to 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Chris Morris has named the batsmen he has found difficult bowling to over the course of his career. The right-arm pacer named a couple of his former national teammates on his list as well as several prominent international cricketers.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli against Chris Morris in the first over - 0, 4, 0, 4, 0, 4. Virat Kohli against Chris Morris in the first over - 0, 4, 0, 4, 0, 4.

Morris shed praise for ace batsman Virat Kohli and termed him a 'genius'. Apart from Kohli, the other Indian player that featured was Hardik Pandya. He named David Warner and Kane Williamson on the list of tough batsmen to bowl to as well. While speaking to the Khaleej Times, Morris said:

Virat (Kohli) is obviously a genius, he’s an absolute jet. (David) Warner has been really tough to bowl to because he also just takes you apart. And the person that I probably hated bowling to the most just because he was so solid and he is the nicest guy on the planet is probably Kane Williamson. It’s so frustrating when I want to get angry with someone because he’s such a good guy. Those guys are probably the standouts for me. And I’ll add one more to that — Hardik Pandya. He’s so good, it is scary how well he hits the ball."

Morris missed out on a chance to have a go at some of the toughest batsmen in the world after failing to find a spot in South Africa's T20 World Cup squad.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

I think AB de Villiers comes to mind straight away: Chris Morris

The all-rounder named AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla as very tough to bowl to. He expressed frustration over the fact that he has been unable to dismiss the former South African skipper in his career. He also revealed Amla's surprising prowess in the shortest format of the game after having left him clueless in the match. Morris added:

"I think AB (de Villiers) comes to mind straight away. He hits the ball so cleanly, he hits it everywhere. I’ve never gotten him out in my career which is very frustrating. I’m very happy to have played with him for many years as well but I’ve never gotten him out."

"Hashim Amla , whether it be any format. I remember running in a T20 game going I don’t know where to bowl because this guy is smoking me everywhere, walked across the stumps to hit me, back away and cut me, and I remember going I don’t know where to bowl."

Also Read

Morris is currently in the Rajasthan Royals setup in the UAE for the second leg of the 2021 IPL, but is yet to find momentum across any department.

Edited by Diptanil Roy