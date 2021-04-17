IPL 2021: Virat Singh age, height, hometown, IPL salary and T20 stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad handed Virat Singh his maiden IPL cap ahead of their IPL 2021 fixture against the Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Virat Singh made a name for himself with his brilliant performances for Jharkhand in the domestic arena. His big-hitting skills earned him an IPL deal last year, but Singh had to wait some time before making his debut in the league.

Unfortunately, he did not perform well for the Sunrisers Hyderabad on his IPL debut. Rahul Chahar dismissed him after he scored 11 runs off 12 deliveries. Nevertheless, Virat Singh has got what it takes to bounce back stronger in upcoming matches.

On that note, let's have a look at some interesting facts about Sunrisers Hyderabad's newest middle-order batsman.

Virat Singh Age

Virat Binod Singh was born on December 8, 1997. As of April 17, 2021, Virat is 23 years and 130 days old.

Virat Singh Height

Virat Singh is 5 feet and 9 inches tall, which approximately equals 175 centimeters.

Virat Singh Hometown

Virat was born in East Singhbhum, Bihar. He first played domestic cricket for Bihar before switching to Jharkhand.

Virat Singh IPL salary

Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Virat Singh for INR 1.9 crore at the IPL Auction 2020. They retained him for the same price this season.

Virat Singh T20 stats

Before making his IPL debut, Virat Singh played 61 T20 matches in his domestic career, amassing 1,802 runs at an average of 37.54. His highest score in the T20 format is 103*.

Singh smashed 174 fours and 51 sixes in his 61 T20 innings. His strike rate was 127.53 and he remained unbeaten 13 times. It will be exciting to see how Virat performs for the Orange Army in IPL 2021.