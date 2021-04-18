IPL 2021: "Should go back to the drawing board to figure out our best combination" - VVS Laxman

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) mentor VVS Laxman was in the firing line after the team's third consecutive loss.

Over the last few days, several questions have been raised about the SRH batsmen, who have made a mockery of seemingly easy chases. Thus far, the middle order has been exposed in all three games, and the team lost by some close margins.

When asked whether the management would explore changing the batting order, VVS Laxman responded in the affirmative. While the team may have brought in Virat Singh and Abhishek Sharma for the game against Mumbai Indians (MI), VVS Laxman admitted that more work had to be put in to get the combination right.

"We've been flexible with our batting order. Even if you see today, we did a little bit of change compared to the last previous two games. We had young Virat Singh and Abhishek Sharma to counter the spinners of the Mumbai Indians," VVS Laxman said.

VVS Laxman looks to make the most of the short break before the next match

With SRH having slightly over three days before the match against the Punjab Kings, VVS Laxman is hopeful that the team can use this duration to get their combination right. He hopes to register a win against the Punjab-based franchise.

"We've got some days before the next game. So, we will definitely go back to the drawing board and work out the best strategy to get a win under our belt and (decide) what will be the best combination as far as the Playing XI is concerned and also the batting line-up is concerned to be Punjab in our next game," VVS Laxman concluded.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are the only team yet to get off the mark in IPL 2021. After the losses in their first two games, the Hyderabad outfit hit the panic button and made four changes to their playing XI for the game against the Mumbai Indians. But even that didn't work in their favour, losing by 13 runs in the end.