IPL 2021: "No team playing in their own backyard provides a level-playing field" - VVS Laxman

Former cricketer VVS Laxman shared his excitement about the IPL 2021 in his Times of India column just a few hours before the tournament. He provided various insights about the team participating and mentioned that playing at neutral venues will provide a level-playing field for all.

"Now, even though the tournament is back home, no team will have the advantage of playing in their own backyard, which provides the level-playing field so crucial to a tournament of this nature," VVS Laxman noted in his TOI column.

The Hyderabadi cricketer was also full of praise for the players, especially because many of them have been in bio-secure environments since August last year.

Fans will not be allowed inside stadiums for IPL 2021

At the same time, he maintained that the cricketers should be kept fresh and added that the bubble's monotony shouldn't impact them severely.

"International players of various nations have been in bubbles almost non-stop from last August, and it's a credit to their fortitude that they have still been able to perform at their best. As management, it's our duty to ensure we take as good care of them as possible - physically and mentally - so that the monotony of living in a bubble doesn't get to them," Laxman wrote in the column for The Times of India.

VVS Laxman excited about Sunrisers Hyderabad's prospects this season

VVS Laxman, who is also SRH's mentor, listed the measures they have taken to keep players stress-free about non-cricketing issues. In this regard, he said:

"We at Sunrisers Hyderabad have taken over three full floors in our Chennai hotel, with a dedicated swimming pool and gym accessible only to those in our team bubble. The idea is to put the players at ease and make them feel as comfortable as they can under the circumstances, without having to worry about non-cricketing issues. As the Sunrises mentor, I am extremely excited at the resources at our disposal ahead of our opener, against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11."

With the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hitting the country, VVS Laxman reiterated the importance of following the SOPs and guidelines put in place by the BCCI.

"The tournament is back in India after the UAE adventure last time around, which was impeccably organised and went by without any glitches. The challenges are more daunting, especially with the second wave of the pandemic sweeping through the country and the caseloads mounting every day.

It is incumbent on everyone associated with the tournament to remain disciplined and strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures so that all the action is focussed on what happens out in the middle and we come out victorious in our battle against the coronavirus," VVS Laxman opined.

VVS Laxman is hopeful that this edition of the tournament will be as entertaining as any other, if not better. He mentioned that all eight teams taking part wear a formidable look.