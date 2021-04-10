IPL 2021: Wasim Jaffer makes a ‘Friends’ reference in cryptic Tweet predicting key CSK vs DC players

Wasim Jaffer was at it again ahead of the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals game. Continuing his tradition from the IPL 2021 season opener, Wasim Jaffer handed out a hint for two players to watch out for during the CSK vs DC match.

The former cricketer took to Twitter to share the picture, announcing he would reveal the answer before the game.

Picking 2 players to watch out for tonight. I'll reveal the names in the evening, but let's see how many decode it before that 😉 #CSKvDC #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/sBGOhnbvw0 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 10, 2021

Wasim Jaffer’s puzzle for fans has two parts. The first features a verse from rapper Divine’s famous song “3:59 AM”. The second part of the tweet refers to the popular sitcom "Friends." Wasim Jaffer shared a picture of Hugsy, a soft toy owned by the affable Joey Tribbiani on the show.

Posting the Tweet, Wasim Jaffer wrote that the picture provides the answer to two players he thinks will make a mark in the CSK vs DC match. He called upon fans to guess the two stars before he gives out the answer later today.

Fans decode Wasim Jaffer’s CSK vs DC puzzle

1st one - Prithvi Shaw. He has shared memes starring himself on this song on his Instagram story, and was even singing this in his car.



2nd one - Sam Curran. Close resemblance. He became internet sensation for his quirky style. pic.twitter.com/CA0flFPIs4 — SoHoM ⁽ᴷᴷᴿ⁾ (@PawriHoraiHai) April 10, 2021

Many fans responded to Wasim Jaffer’s tweet, sharing their answers for the same. Several fans got the first part of the tweet right, writing how it referred to Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw.

The young opener was infamously trolled after his poor showing in Australia, with a picture of him going viral as a meme. Shaw then famously hit back at the critics after scoring an unbeaten 227 off 154 balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Puducherry. The 21-year-old shared the same picture while using Divine’s lyrics as he posted a fan-made meme on his social media.

Part two of Wasim Jaffer’s tweet proved to be the more difficult one, but some fans got it right as they claimed the former cricketer was referring to CSK all-rounder Sam Curran. The Englishman’s eclectic look went viral last season, where Curran was seen wearing a headband and shades while out on the field.

Both Sam Curran and Prithvi Shaw come into the game in good touch. The Delhi Capitals opener has scored runs for fun in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, while Sam Curran ended the ODI series against India on a high after a stellar display with the bat.