IPL 2021: Wasim Jaffer leaves Twitterati in splits with a 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain' meme 

Former India opening batsman Wasim Jaffer has often tickled the funny bones of cricket fans with his witty social media posts. The seasoned campaigner had netizens in splits once again by sharing a hilarious 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain' meme on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

Many IPL franchises were forced to rope in replacement players for the remainder of the season, with several of their squad members announcing their unavailability for the second leg. Jaffer summed up the arrival of new names in his signature humorous style with a popular meme from the Salman Khan-starrer.

Wasim Jaffer is the batting coach for the Punjab Kings and is currently stationed with the squad in the UAE. The KL Rahul-led side will be keen to make amends after an underwhelming first half.

The likes of Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith and Dawid Malan have opted out of the remaining IPL 2021 matches. The Punjab-based franchise has signed Adil Rashid, Nathan Ellis and Aiden Markram as replacement players for the latest edition.

Punjab Kings in IPL 2021

KL Rahul and co. have managed to secure just three victories from eight fixtures in the IPL in 2021. They occupy sixth position in the IPL 2021 points table. It becomes imperative for them to come up with an improved performance in the UAE to remain in contention for the all-important playoffs.

As per the IPL 2021 schedule, Punjab take on the Rajasthan Royals in their opening game of the second leg on September 21 in Dubai. A dominant victory in their first match itself could do wonders for their confidence as they look to lay their hands on the coveted championship trophy for the first time.

PBKS squad for the UAE leg

KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Pratyush Singh, Jalaj Saxena, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Aiden Markram

