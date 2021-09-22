IPL 2021: [Watch] 2 dropped catches and a silly wicket as Kane Williamson gets 3rd time unlucky

In a comical couple of overs in Dubai, the Delhi Capitals (DC) dropped opposition skipper Kane Williamson twice before finally dismissing him for 18 (26).

Under pressure from a dipping scoring rate, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson first went for an over-extended cover drive against Ravichandran Ashwin in the ninth over. The off-spinner probably saw it coming and bowled the carrom-ball which took a regulation edge to the wicketkeeper. However, Rishabh Pant fumbled and let the ball burst through his hard hands, prompting a shocked reaction from the bowler.

On the fourth ball of the next over, Axar Patel induced a similar mistake from Kane Williamson, who went too hard on the drive this time. Prithvi Shaw in the covers wasn't ready at all and ended up making a meal of it. However, Patel did brilliantly to maintain his composure and pulled back his length on the following delivery when Williamson tried to hit him over the sightscreen.

The Kiwi batter miscued it once again and this time was caught smartly on long-on by Shimron Hetmyer. You can watch both the drops and the wicket here.

Williamson got away with a couple of easy boundaries early in his innings, but he looked completely at sea after that. Rishabh Pant rotated his bowlers well, with Ashwin and Axar choking the runs and the pacers being extra aggressive which made sure that the pressure was on the batter despite two drops.

SRH in disarray after Kane Williamson's wicket

While Kane Williamson's stay at the crease didn't help SRH's run-rate, his dismissal only accentuated their problems. Manish Pandey, who looked scratchy from the start, lost his wicket soon after to Kagiso Rabada. He was beaten with pace and cramped for room with a sharp bumper.

Kedar Jadhav's poor IPL run continued, too, as he was rapped on the pads by the other half of South African pace duo, Anrich Nortje. He returned for a dismal eight-ball 3. All-rounder Jason Holder followed soon after, scoring just 10 runs, exposing the tailenders with 90-6 on the board at the time of writing.

