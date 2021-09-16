IPL 2021: [Watch] Aiden Markram welcomed in typical Punjabi style by PBKS players

South African batter Aiden Markram received a warm welcome as he joined Punjab Kings (PBKS) as their new signing ahead of the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Markram was seen doing the ‘burrah’ (Punjabi form of celebration) by patting his thigh after being taught the same by a PBKS colleague.

PBKS roped in Markram for the second leg of IPL 2021 after England batter Dawid Malan pulled out of the event.

On Thursday, PBKS shared a video on their official Twitter account to welcome Markram to the family. Uploading the clip in which the South African top-order batter is seen interacting with other PBKS players, the franchise wrote:

"A warm welcome for @AidzMarkram #SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings."

IPL 2021 will be Markram's maiden stint in the T20 league. He went unsold in previous auctions.

Before Markram, PBKS had signed Nathan Ellis and Adil Rashid as replacements for the Australian pace duo of Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith.

PBKS had a poor run in the India leg of IPL 2021. They managed to win only three of their eight matches and were placed in sixth position in the points table when the tournament had to be halted.

Last season as well, they failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs, finishing in the second half of the points table.

Aiden Markram was impressive in T20I series in Sri Lanka

Markram looked in good touch in the three-match T20I series in Sri Lanka, which the Proteas swept 3-0. The 26-year-old was the man of the match for his 33-ball 48 in the first T20I of the series on a tricky surface in Colombo.

Markram’s knock took South Africa to a competitive 163 for 5 as they batted first. The visitors went on to win the contest by 28 runs despite Dinesh Chandimal’s unbeaten 66.

The South African batter then smashed an unbeaten 21 off 19 deliveries in the second T20I as his side chased down a target of 104 with nine wickets in hand.

Markram was not needed to bat as the Proteas thumped the Lankans by 10 wickets in the final T20I of the series.

Markram has 426 runs to his name in 15 T20Is for South Africa at an impressive strike rate of 147.40. In his overall T20 career, he has scored 1424 runs in 59 games at a strike rate of 127.94.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar