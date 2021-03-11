Watch: Amit Mishra kicks off his preparations for IPL 2021

The Delhi Capitals' veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra has already begun his training for IPL 2021 ahead of their season opener against the Chennai Super Kings on April 10.

Mishra, the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history, posted a couple of clips on his Instagram account to update fans about his preparations. In the first video, Amit worked on his catching skills. Next, he bowled a delivery to a batsman who helped him in the nets.

Amit Mishra tagged the Delhi Capitals in his story and captioned the clip as follows:

"Always believe and it will happen. Stay positive! Back on the ground. Back to bowling and fielding. Feeling blessed. Thanks for all your love and support guys."

Amit Mishra's team, Delhi Capitals have never won the IPL championship. The Delhi-based franchise came close to lifting its first title last year in the United Arab Emirates. Unfortunately, Delhi lost the summit clash to the Mumbai Indians.

The Delhi Capitals will hope Amit Mishra maintains his fitness for the entire IPL 2021. Last year, Mishra picked up an injury midway, compelling the team management to add the inexperienced Pravin Dubey to the squad.

Amit Mishra will have an opportunity of breaking Lasith Malinga's record in IPL 2021

Amit Mishra is the most successful spinner in IPL history

As mentioned before, Amit Mishra is the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 160 wickets in 150 matches. He is number one among the Indian players, but Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga has ten wickets more than him.

If Amit plays all matches for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021, the chances of him overtaking Lasith Malinga will be high. Mishra is a leg-spinner with a bowling average of 24.19. So, if he plays the 14 league matches and bowls four overs, he will likely become the most successful bowler in IPL.