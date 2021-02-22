Watch: Behind the scenes footage of how RCB plotted Glenn Maxwell bid

Glenn Maxwell was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 14.25 crore at the IPL 2021 Auction. IPL franchises are known for their extensive planning ahead of the big event, and RCB are no different.

They have now released behind-the-scenes footage of how they planned for Glenn Maxwell as part of their Bold Diaries series. From mock auctions for Maxwell to Mike Hesson predicting their battle CSK with amazing prescience, RCB shared the extensive preparations that went behind bringing Glenn Maxwell to the franchise.

Bold Diaries: IPL Mock Auction Planning for Glenn Maxwell



An interesting aspect of the video was how Mike Hesson predicted the threat of the Chennai Super Kings. RCB’s Director of Cricket Operations admitted he expected CSK to challenge them financially when it came to Glenn Maxwell.

His prediction proved to be right on auction day, with CSK and RCB going toe to toe in their pursuit of Glenn Maxwell. The two franchises got into a bidding war post the Rs 4.40 crore mark, with both RCB and CSK keen on signing the Aussie. It was RCB who ultimately held their nerve, getting Glenn Maxwell after CSK refused to bid post the Rs 14 crore mark.

RCB’s plans for Glenn Maxwell revealed

Another fascinating take from the video gave an insight into why RCB went for Glenn Maxwell. The Australian has struggled in the IPL in recent years, with Maxwell scoring just 108 runs in 13 games last year.

But the clip revealed why RCB were so keen on getting Glenn Maxwell, with Mike Hesson impressed by the Australian’s impact in the middle overs.

“The reason why we like him is that he’s the most dangerous in overs 10-15. Since 2014 in the middle overs, his average is 28 with a strike rate of 161.5. That would do us beautifully."

Hesson was also impressed by Glenn Maxwell’s bowling ability. Despite being aware that the Australian may not give the side 4 overs consistently, Mike Hesson conceded Maxwell’s all-round abilities made him an attractive pick for RCB.

“And he can be a bowling option. We need somebody in that top 6 that can bowl 3-4 overs, but Maxwell can bowl two. Those numbers are exceptional”

With Glenn Maxwell once again attracting the big bucks, the pressure would be high on the Australian to perform in IPL 2021. Whether all the planning pays dividends for RCB, only time will tell.