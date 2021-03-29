IPL 2021: [Watch] Chennai Super Kings players get into practice mode after ending quarantine

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Robin Uthappa, Krishnappa Gowtham and Cheteshwar Pujara have begun their practice for IPL 2021 after completing their mandatory quarantine.

Krishnappa Gowtham and Cheteshwar Pujara were picked up by Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2021 auction for INR 9.25 crore and INR 50 lakh, respectively. Uthappa, meanwhile, arrived at Chennai Super Kings from Rajasthan Royals.

CSK posted a video of all three players on their first day of training with the franchise. Along with the clip, Chennai Super Kings posted the caption:

“Experiencing that super feeling of FDFS! #WhistlePodu #Yellove.”

The trio was also seen sharing their thoughts on stepping out of quarantine and the feeling of representing Chennai Super Kings.

Uthappa admitted that it was a relief after being in yet another quarantine. Gowtham said that he was feeling like a 'free bird' to step out onto the field. Pujara added that he was really happy to be out in the open.

On playing for Chennai Super Kings, Pujara, considered a Test specialist, said:

“It is good to be in the yellow dress. Really looking forward to my stint with CSK.”

Off-spinner Gowtham added:

“It is a dream come true. Waiting to get tips from the best in our business.”

Advertisement

Uthappa, an IPL veteran, observed:

“Have already been practicing in these colours for the last month or so. Enjoying it. Looking forward to it. Hopefully we can begin really well.”

Chennai Super Kings had a rare off-season last year

IPL 2020 was not a memorable one for Chennai Super Kings. They finished in the bottom half, with six wins and eight losses, accumulating 14 points.

In fact, it marked the first time in their IPL history that CSK failed to qualify for the tournament's playoffs. Chennai Super Kings were absent from the IPL in 2016 and 2017.

Chennai Super Kings roared back by clinching the title in 2018 and narrowly went down to Mumbai Indians in the 2019 final.

Despite their disappointing show last year, Chennai Super Kings have retained MS Dhoni as their captain. They have also been bolstered by the return of star batsman Suresh Raina, who missed IPL 2020 edition due to personal reasons.

Advertisement

Apart from Gowtham and Chesteshwar Pujara, CSK also purchased England all-rounder Moeen Ali for INR 7 crore at the IPL 2021 mini-auction.