IPL 2021: [Watch] Cheteshwar Pujara smokes a few into the stands during CSK practice session

CSK's latest recruit Cheteshwar Pujara seems to be thoroughly enjoying the switch to the game's shortest format. During the team's practice session ahead of IPL 2021, the 33-year-old displayed the aggressive side of his game with some massive shots.

Cheteshwar Pujara last featured in the IPL in 2014 and has been restricted to the longest format of the game since then. He was one of the surprise picks at the 2021 IPL Auction last month and appears determined to make full use of this opportunity.

The Rajkot-born batsman treated the pacers and spinners with disdain during a recent CSK practice session. He even walked down the pitch to smash a delivery from a left-arm spinner straight down the ground.

Cheteshwar Pujara tried playing most of his shots in the 'V' and stuck to his strengths during the session.

"Practising the shots needed in this particular format" - Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara has been working to adapt his game to the T20 format. In a recent interview, the Team India batsman mentioned that he was practicing a few shots to help him with the fast-paced style of T20 cricket.

"I can't be very specific about what I am doing. I can say I am practising the shots needed in this particular format. There are areas which I can keep working on, which can give me results in match situations. Preparations are similar to that of the Tests, you assess the situations and practise accordingly," Pujara told Cricbuzz.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who bats at No.3 for Team India in Test cricket, also revealed that he was focused on improving his six-hitting ability.

"Of course, I am working on that. Hitting the ball out of the park is a shot needed in the shorter formats and I am working on it for sure," he said.

Cheteshwar Pujara seems excited about the prospect of reuniting with his first international captain, MS Dhoni. He said:

"I am lucky that I will be playing under Mahi bhai who was my captain when I made my international debut."

So far in his IPL career, Cheteshwar Pujara has scored 390 runs in 30 matches at an average of 20.52 and a strike rate of 99.74. These are numbers he would like to improve upon if he gets a chance in the Playing XI in the upcoming IPL season.