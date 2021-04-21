IPL 2021: [Watch] Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gear up for KKR encounter

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are on a roll at the moment, with two back-to-back wins in IPL 2021.

After the loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their opening game, the team bounced back with wins against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

On Wednesday, MS Dhoni and his men will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In what will be their penultimate game in the Mumbai leg of the tournament, the Super Kings have been putting in the hard yards to make it a hat-trick of wins.

This will be the third game CSK will be playing in the last six days. Speaking about the packed schedule, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey said:

"I think it is a good thing, actually. We can get a bit of rhythm going and a bit of momentum going. We had a bit of stop-start at the start of the tournament where we played one match, and then one long break before the next match.

So, it is actually good to get into a bit of a rhythm, and the guys are getting settled in their positions, in their roles in the team. I think it is a positive. I think everyone pulled up well from the last match. So, hopefully, they'll be a 100 percent fit tomorrow."

Michael Hussey wants tough matches for CSK to analyze the team's potential

CSK has a good record against KKR, having won 15 games and lost only nine matches. Michael Hussey hopes that the CSK-KKR encounter will be a great battle and believes they're well-prepared for this challenge.

"It is always a great match. We are building up a good rivalry with KKR over the years. They are a good team, they've some dangerous players in there. So we have to prepare well, which I think we've done. I think it is going to be a great match. This is what we want; we want some tough matches to see where we're at," Michael Hussey added.

Thus far, the Kolkata Knight Riders have won only one game in the tournament. They come into this match on the back of two consecutive losses against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).