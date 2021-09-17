IPL 2021: [Watch] CSK shares a video of all the balls faced by MS Dhoni in practice ahead of the MI clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni looks to be in a good rhythm ahead of the team's encounter against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. The Chennai franchise recently shared a video on their official YouTube channel, which comprised all the balls played by MS Dhoni during the practice sessions in UAE.

Fans can witness the veteran wicket-keeper batsman middling the ball well and playing lofted shots with conviction against both spin and pace bowlers in the video.

You can watch the video below:

This is a good sign for CSK as MS Dhoni's form with the bat will be crucial in the team's middle-order as they are hoping to win the IPL after a two-year wait. Dhoni did not have a great time with the bat in the first half of the season.

Across seven games, he could muster only 37 runs at a poor average of 12.33. The CSK skipper will be hoping to improve his performance with the bat in the second half of IPL 2021.

A good player needs a good captain and Moeen certainly has one in MS Dhoni: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra praised MS Dhoni for backing Moeen Ali and utilizing him well during the first half of the IPL in India. Chopra believes Moeen Ali will continue his good form in the second half if the CSK management uses Ali in the top order.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Copra previewed the CSK team and said:

“Moeen Ali will be CSK's bankable player in the second half of IPL 2021. He is coming in with good international form and has been performing consistently well of late. I am confident that he will do well for CSK again.”

Chopra added:

“A good player needs a good captain and Moeen certainly has one in MS Dhoni. The CSK captain will surely back him, utilize him well and make him bat up the order in the second half of the IPL as well."

CSK currently occupies the second position in the IPL points table with 10 points from seven games. They will square off against the Mumbai Indians on September 19 to kick off the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

