IPL 2021: [Watch] CSK shares an adorable video of Suresh Raina's son Rio 

Chennai Super Kings recently shared an adorable video featuring Suresh Raina's son Rio lighting up the feeds of their ardent fan base. CSK emerged victorious in Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals and has reached the finals of IPL 2021.

They will face the winner of the second Qualifier. Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will fight it out on Wednesday for the right to face CSK in the finals.

CSK are currently in good spirits as they comfortably reach the finals. The Chennai franchise also tried to keep fans' spirits high by sharing a lovable video of Rio Raina, in which fans got a glimpse of the cute antics of the kid.

CSK shared the following video on their official Instagram handle and captioned it:

Hello, Dubai ah? 😍 Comment to talk to the lil heRIO! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 🎥: @rainario23

You can watch the video below:

For now, CSK players are making the most of the mini-break by rejuvenating themselves before the summit clash. Veteran CSK batter Suresh Raina has not played the last few games for CSK. He even missed the first qualifier against the Delhi Capitals. It will be interesting to see if he will make a comeback in the final.

MS Dhoni might be there as a mentor and not as a player next year: Aakash Chopra

Former KKR batter Aakash Chopra gave his predictions about the future of MS Dhoni for the next edition of IPL. He feels that the legendary wicket-keeping batter might don the role of mentor for the CSK side.

On Star Sports show ''Cricket Connected'', Aakash Chopra gave his views about Dhoni's IPL future as a player and said:

"I'm sure Dhoni is mindful of the fact that next year's big auction, a lot of money is being parked on one player for the next three seasons. If that's going to happen then you're going to hamper the chances of creating a good team at a big auction. So if that plays out the way I think it is, MS might be there as a mentor and not as a player."

Also Read

CSK failed to reach the playoffs for the first time last year. This year, they made a staggering comeback by becoming the first team to reach the finals. The Yellow Army will be hoping to win their fourth IPL title this year.

Edited by Diptanil Roy