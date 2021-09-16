IPL 2021: [Watch] David Warner looks sharp during his first net session with SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener David Warner has had his first net session with the rest of the squad after finishing his quarantine. Warner looked in good rhythm as he timed the ball well and played a wide range of shots during his practice session.

SRH recently shared a video on their official Instagram account to update fans about their training camp in Dubai. In the video, Warner can be seen having a batting session in the nets for the first time since completing his quarantine.

David Warner is back 🧡Day 1️⃣ of our 3️⃣1️⃣ 🧡 #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #IPL2021 | @davidwarner31

The SRH management had dropped Warner from the playing XI in favor of Jonny Bairstow during the last few games of the first half of the IPL 2021. But Bairstow has now pulled out of the rest of the season. It has cleared the way for David Warner to make a comeback and cement his position at the top of the order.

SRH skipper Kane Williamson calls for intent from the players ahead of the UAE leg of IPL

SRH skipper Kane Williamson spoke to his teammates during a recent practice session and revealed his expectations for the upcoming IPL season. Emphasizing on intent and engagement, Williamson said:

"For me, it's not about catching the ball or dropping or whatever. It's the intent that's being engaged. We're all gonna take them, we're all gonna…..The game's the game right, but we stay engaged together collectively and have a bit of fun doing it.

"You won't hear anything from me if one goes down and we're on them. If we're not engaged, we'll have a quiet word (smiles)," he added.

SRH are currently at the bottom of the points table. They will begin their UAE leg of the tournament on September 22 with a clash against the Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium.

