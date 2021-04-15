IPL 2021: [Watch] DC's Prithvi Shaw hits some exquisite shots in practice game

Prithvi Shaw was seen getting into the groove ahead of Delhi Capitals' second IPL encounter against the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

DC shared a video where Shaw was seen playing some exquisite shots in a practice game.

The young Indian opener has had a strong start to his IPL 2021 campaign, scoring a quickfire 72 off 38 balls in DC's first game against the Chennai Super Kings. Shaw made the CSK bowlers look hapless as he attacked from the word go.

Prithvi Shaw's stock took a nosedive after his disastrous performance in Australia in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, the batsman has seemingly found his mojo and has looked in good touch in the IPL after a brilliant outing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

Prithvi Shaw can learn plenty of things from his innings against CSK: Ricky Ponting

DC head coach Ricky Ponting.

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting recently suggested he has never seen Prithvi Shaw bat better in the IPL. In a behind the scenes video released by DC on Twitter, Ponting said:

“Prithvi, it was awesome, and you have got so much to learn from that one innings (against CSK). You can go into the next game thinking about nothing; you will get runs again. So, you got plenty to learn from that innings. It was awesome,” said Ponting in a dressing room speech.

Prithvi Shaw had a tough time in the IPL last season, especially in the latter phase of the tournament. The right-handed batsman scored just 228 runs in 13 games at an average of 17.5 in IPL 2020.

His poor run continued in Australia as he faltered in the first Test. He was dropped for the home series against England, but Shaw roared back to form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, scoring 827 runs in eight games and becoming the first-ever batsman to breach the 800-run mark in the domestic 50-over tournament.

Prithvi Shaw will look to maintain his impressive form when DC take on the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today.

⚠️ The video you've been waiting for is here ⚠️@RickyPonting's first dressing room speech after a scintillating win against #CSK is giving us all the feels💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/pkh9gISRuI — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 14, 2021