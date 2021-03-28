IPL 2021: [Watch] Delhi Capitals share video of Amit Mishra’s intense workout session

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals have shared a video of veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra’s workout session as he gears up for IPL 2021.

The 38-year-old Amit Mishra is one of the most successful bowlers in the IPL. He is second on the list of all-time wicket-takers in the tournament. With 160 scalps, he is only behind Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga.

Taking to their official Twitter account, Delhi Capitals, on Sunday, shared a video of Amit Mishra’s intense exercise session. He was seen performing various workouts to strengthen his arms, legs and back, among other drills. Along with the video, Delhi Capitals shared the caption:

"As focussed and determined as he was in 2008. Delhi legend @MishiAmit is getting himself ready for his 14th @IPL season #YehHaiNayiDilli.”

Delhi Capitals were the runners-up in the IPL last year. They lost to Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the final.

Just a few days ago, Delhi Capitals suffered a major jolt ahead of their IPL 2021 campaign, as their regular captain Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the tournament. He suffered a shoulder injury while fielding in the first ODI against England in Pune.

Iyer has played a key role in the renaissance of the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. His smart leadership skills have come in for praise from various quarters.

Delhi Capitals are pondering their options for a replacement captain for this year’s IPL. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who is in the form of his life, is being seen as one of the frontrunners for the role.

Amit Mishra’s IPL 2020 campaign was cut short due to injury

Amit Mishra played only three games for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020, picking up only three wickets. He was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after sustaining a finger injury on his bowling hand.

The spinner sustained a flexor tendon injury on the ring finger of his bowling hand while attempting to take a return catch off his own bowling in a game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Amit Mishra suffered the injury after he dived to his right to try and take a return catch to dismiss Nitish Rana.

If he picks up 11 wickets this season, Amit Mishra will go past Malinga to become the all-time leading wicket-taker in IPL history.

Amit Mishra already holds the record for most hat-tricks in the IPL - three.