IPL 2021: [Watch] Faf du Plessis' juggling act at the boundary to dismiss Eoin Morgan

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Faf du Plessis on Sunday showed once again why he is considered one of the best fielders in the deep. He took a brilliant catch at the long-on fence to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 clash.

Morgan came down the track to Josh Hazlewood and tried to hit him over long-on. Faf du Plessis jumped high to grab the ball, but was aware of the fact that his momentum would carry him over the boundary rope.

The CSK opener threw the ball in the air in time before going outside the rope. Du Plessis then stepped back in to complete the catch in calm fashion.

Watch his stunning effort here:

With the catch, Du Plessis ensured he continued to provide moments of magic while fielding in the IPL to add to his heroics with the bat.

Du Plessis catch sees Morgan's poor form for KKR continue

While KKR have been in stunning form since IPL 2021 resumed last week, captain Eoin Morgan's form continues to remain a concern.

The England skipper fell for 8 off 14 on Sunday, adding to his batting woes. Morgan has averaged 13.37 in IPL 2021, with 107 runs in 10 matches. His strike rate of 102.88 has also left something to be desired.

Morgan's wicket left KKR at 70/3 after 9.1 overs after he had won the toss and opted to bat in Abu Dhabi.

Shubman Gill was run out for nine off five in the first over after a mix-up with Venkatesh Iyer.

Iyer, who had been in fine form in the last two matches, fell in the final over of the Powerplay as Shardul Thakur had him caught behind for 18 off 15.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee