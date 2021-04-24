IPL 2021: [Watch] Finn Allen smashes big shots in RCB's practice session

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batsman Finn Allen looked in excellent touch during his team's open net session in Mumbai.

Ahead of the match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Finn Allen smashed some big hits in the nets. It is unlikely that Allen will get a chance to play tomorrow, but he can earn a spot in the playing XI soon if he continues to middle the ball the way he has done so far in the RCB net sessions.

The Bangalore-based franchise uploaded an Instagram reel featuring Finn Allen's best shots in the net session.

"Finn Allen's power game," Royal Challengers Bangalore captioned the reel.

The reel has since gone viral on Instagram, receiving over a million views in just a few hours. Finn Allen's power game seems to have impressed the Royal Challengers Bangalore fans as the video has received more than 300,000 likes.

Finn recently made his international debut for New Zealand. It will be interesting to see if the Royal Challengers Bangalore include him in their playing XI this season.

Finn Allen has scored seven half-centuries in T20 cricket

Finn Allen was a match-winner for Wellington in the Dream11 Super Smash

Finn Allen came into the limelight after his top-quality performances in the Super Smash competition. He was the highest run-scorer in the tournament, and his consistent performances helped Wellington win the championship.

So far, Allen has played 16 T20 matches in his career, scoring 625 runs at a magnificent strike rate of 187.68. He has recorded seven half-tons, with his highest score being 92*.

He could be an asset for RCB, but with the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal performing well in the top order, it seems Allen will have to wait a bit longer for his IPL debut.