IPL 2021: [Watch] Hardik Pandya begins training in Abu Dhabi after finishing his quarantine

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya completed his quarantine and stepped onto the field for his first training session in Abu Dhabi ahead of IPL 2021. The Mumbai franchise recently gave fans a sneak peek of this by sharing a video clip on their official Instagram handle.

Pandya also spoke in the video before he jumping into action. He expressed his excitement to be back in Abu Dhabi, which was the home venue for the Mumbai Indians during IPL 2020. Speaking about the venue and his expectations for the upcoming games in the UAE, Hardik Pandya said:

"Day 1 training, bro. Nice weather... Nice cold weather. I had few good games here. It was our home ground, so memories are very good. I love the atmosphere here when we play and I don't know if we are going to have fans this time. But I think it will be fun. Now, these 18 days is business time, the money shot. I'm looking forward and very excited because in three months I want two cups."

The defending champions are currently fourth in the points table with eight points after seven games. Rohit Sharma's side will look to improve their performances in the upcoming second half of the IPL and finish the season on a strong note.

Mumbai Indians' journey in the second phase of IPL 2021 will commence on September 19

The Mumbai Indians will begin the UAE leg of the tournament on September 19 with a clash against the Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. The MI players are currently working hard in the nets in Abu Dhabi to get into the groove before the IPL.

Mumbai Indians' schedule for the UAE leg of IPL 2021 is as follows:

Match 30: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 19, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 34: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, September 23, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 26, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 42: Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 28, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 46: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, October 2, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 51: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, October 5, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 55: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians - 3:30 PM IST, October 8, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

