IPL 2021: [Watch] Harshal Patel hones his all-rounding skills ahead of Phase 2 of 2021 IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) bowling all-rounder Harshal Patel stepped into a net session to amp up his skills with the bat. Patel had emerged as a salient asset to Virat Kohli's side during the first half of the tournament.

The 30-year old currently holds the purple cap in the competition, acquiring 17 wickets in seven matches for the Bangalore-based franchise. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to continue to perform at that level again during the second phase of the competition.

With the bat in his hands, Patel played a grounded cut shot towards the point region. On the following delivery, he lofted the ball over the bowler's head. During the start of the video clip, he was also seen bowling a short-pitch delivery in his net session.

His side will hope that his preparations come well during the tournament and would prove his worth as an all-rounder as well.

Harshal Patel key for RCB this season

Patel currently holds an average of just 10.9 runs from the 24 innings in which he has batted. With the increase in competition at the IPL, he certainly wants to emerge as an accomplished all-rounder for his side.

Harshal Patel's 9.17 economy was on the higher-end compared to other bowlers. But his knack for picking up wickets at crucial intervals set him apart from the rest during Phase One of the 2021 IPL. Not to mention that team management entrusted him with bowling the tough overs for his side.

Royal Challengers Bangalore showcased promising performances in the first leg of the tournament, sitting in third position of the table. The Red Brigade will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders in their first fixture of Phase 2 on September 20 in Abu Dhabi.

