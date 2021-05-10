IPL 2021: [Watch] How Rahul Tripathi learned the perfect scoop from Dinesh Karthik 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of how Rahul Tripathi perfected the scoop shot, revealing the role played by Dinesh Karthik in the process.

KKR batsman Rahul Tripathi played the scoop shot several times in IPL 2021. The KKR no. 3 used the shot, which has gained popularity in recent years, successfully against the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Chris Jordan.

The minute-long clip provided a nine-step guide to perfect the unconventional stroke, using footage from KKR’s practice sessions. Dinesh Karthik provided Rahul Tripathi a tutorial on how to play the shot immaculately.

Rahul Tripathi then proceeded to try the shot against a throwdown specialist, with Dinesh Karthik keeping a close eye on the batsman. After some minor corrections suggested by Karthik, Rahul Tripathi did several iterations of the shot before he gained the confidence to play it against the KKR pacers in the nets.

With the KKR no. 3 earning praise from Dinesh Karthik, the clip then showed pictures from match days where Rahul Tripathi executed the scoop shot to perfection.

Rahul Tripathi had a solid IPL 2021 campaign for KKR

Although KKR struggled to get going as a unit, Rahul Tripathi was one of the few shining lights in what was a disappointing campaign for the two-time IPL champions.

Tripathi looked at home while batting at no. 3 for KKR, notching up 187 runs at an average of 26.71. His strike rate of 135.5 was the best amongst KKR batsmen with more than 125 runs in IPL 2021, with Rahul Tripathi also hitting the joint-most fours (21) for the team.

KKR won just two games all season, but Rahul Tripathi made a telling contribution in both games, as he notched up scores above 40.

The 30-year-old was on track for his best IPL season yet before the tournament was halted owing to a spate of COVID-19 breaches in the bio-bubbles of several teams.