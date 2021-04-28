IPL 2021: [Watch]: MS Dhoni drops a rare sitter behind the stumps 

MS Dhoni didn’t start the Sunrisers Hyderabad game in the best of ways, dropping a routine catch off Jonny Bairstow from behind the stumps. It was a rare lapse in concentration by MS Dhoni, as the veteran cricketer is usually a safe pair of hands.

Fans couldn’t believe their eyes after they saw MS Dhoni drop a catch early on. You can watch the clip below:

Dhoni dropped a regulation catch on just the second ball of the first over, with Deepak Chahar bowling to Jonny Bairstow. Chahar bowled an innocuous delivery drifting down leg and the in-form Bairstow tried to flick it towards the leg-side.

However, the SRH opener didn’t make a proper connection with the ball and could only edge it to the keeper. Diving to his left, MS Dhoni managed to get both hands to the ball, but it popped out as soon as it his gloves.

MS Dhoni’s mistake handed an early lifeline to Jonny Bairstow, with the opener facing his first ball of the game. The SRH opener couldn’t make the most of the lifeline, holing one out to Deepak Chahar in the deep, departing for just seven runs.

Fans dumbfounded by rare MS Dhoni drop

Regarded as one of the greatest players to ever don the gloves, MS Dhoni rarely makes an error behind the stumps. His astonishing mistake could be put down to some early game rust.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the missed opportunity to get Bairstow out early in the innings. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter to MS Dhoni’s dropped catch.

How did Dhoni drop that 😳 — ARJUN (@Viratian0512) April 28, 2021

Genuinely forgotten the last time I saw MS Dhoni drop a catch.#CSKvSRH🏏💛🧡#IPL2021 — Nakul Pande (@NakulMPande) April 28, 2021

Woww! So #Dhoni even knows to drop catches... That’s a new thing! ##CSKvSRH — Lalith K (@lalith6487) April 28, 2021