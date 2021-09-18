IPL 2021: [Watch] "It was nice to spend some time in the middle" - SRH skipper Kane Williamson after playing intra-squad practice match 

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) recently had their first practice match ahead of the second half of IPL 2021. All their key players like Kane Williamson, David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Rashid Khan participated and spent some much-needed time in the middle.

The Hyderabad franchise shared a few of the highlights from the game through a video on their official Instagram handle. In the video, fans can see their favorite players in action. SRH support staff members and a few players also spoke about their experiences.

Skipper Kane Williamson stated that he felt great to be back on the field after the break and was excited to see some good performances from his teammates in the practice match. He said:

"I suppose as all the individuals had different sort of expectations of what they wanted to do. For me, it was nice to spend some time in the middle. We got a lot of useful contributions from a number of guys and in different roles, which is really great to see."

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan also spoke a few words about his plans and was confident of executing them in the upcoming IPL season.

Kane Williamson always rises to the occasion: Aakash Chopra on SRH skipper ahead of IPL 2021 restart

Former Aakash Chopra opined that Kane Williamson always manages to up his game when his team needs him the most. SRH are currently squandering at the bottom of the points table with just one win from seven games.

Senior players like Warner, Williamson and Bhuvneshwar Kumar need to step up in the second half of the IPL for the SRH to improve their standing in the points table. Aakash Chopra previewed the SRH team in a video on his YouTube channel and said:

“Looking at the positives, SRH made it to the playoffs the last time the event was held in the UAE. Jason Holder, one again, will be a key player. Kane Williamson always rises to the occasion. He will be expected to deliver again. I think Warner will also enjoy the conditions in the UAE and Rashid Khan is, once again, going to be sensational.”

SRH will begin their campaign in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 on September 22 with a clash against the Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium.

