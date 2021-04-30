IPL 2021: [Watch] Jason Behrendorff puts in the hard yards in training for CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Jason Behrendorff is raring to go in IPL 2021 and is putting in the hard yards in training sessions.

The bowler has completed his mandatory quarantine but is yet to play a game for CSK so far this season. The franchise recently shared a video of Jason Behrendorff on Twitter where he could be seen putting in the work to get back to match fitness.

Jason Behrendorff went unsold at the IPL mini-auction earlier this year. However, after Josh Hazlewood pulled out of IPL 2021 due to bubble fatigue, CSK dipped into the pool of unsold players and brought in the left-arm seamer as his replacement.

In the video, Behrendorff revealed he was glad to be back in training for CSK and said:

"I always takes a little bit of time to get moving again, but I'm feeling good now. I'm feeling pretty close to match intensity and everything is starting to go well. It's nice to be training and I'm starting to get my body moving again, I feel really good."

This will be Jason Behrendorff's second stint in the IPL as he was a part of the Mumbai Indians in 2019. However, the Australian only played 5 games in that campaign for the Mumbai franchise.

What can Jason Behrendorff bring to the table at CSK?

Jason Behrendorff plies his trade for the Perth Scorchers in the BBL.

Jason Behrendorff has played international cricket for Australia, representing them in 7 T20Is and 11 ODIs. The left-arm bowler is primarily known for his exploits with the new ball. The Australian played a critical role in the 2020-21 BBL season for the Perth Scorchers when they reached the finals.

Behrendorff picked 16 wickets in as many games, bowling at an impressive economy of 7.04. The 30-year-old was also known for his ability to provide early breakthroughs. He picked up 13 of his 16 wickets in the BBL in the first 6 overs while his economy during this period stood at 6.48.

Benhrendorff bowls at around the 130kph mark and is known for his ability to swing the ball. If he gets a game for CSK, fans can expect him to share the new ball with Deepak Chahar.

CSK will be in action tomorrow against the Mumbai Indians in what has been branded the Indian 'El Clasico'. It remains to be seen whether MS Dhoni will introduce Jason Behrendorff in the playing XI against the defending champions.