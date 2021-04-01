CSK pacer Josh Hazlewood pulls out of IPL 2021

In a major blow to the Chennai Super Kings, Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood has pulled out of IPL 2021 to keep himself fresh for his international commitments.

In a statement to cricket.com.au, Hazlewood stated that he wanted to spend some time with his family and be ready for the T20 World Cup and the Ashes, which will be held later this year.

"It's been a long 10 months in bubbles and quarantine at different times, so I decided to have a rest from cricket and spend some time at home and in Australia in the next two months. We've got a big winter ahead too. The West Indies is going to be a long tour, with Bangladesh (T20 tour) potentially thrown on the end of that. Then potentially the T20 World Cup leading into the Ashes, so it's a big 12 months, as it always is with Australia, and I want to give myself the best chance to be mentally and physically ready for that. That's the decision I've made, and it sits pretty well with me," said Josh Hazlewood.

Like most all-format cricketers, Josh Hazlewood has hopped from one bio-bubble to another since international cricket resumed in July last year. He is now the third Australian to pull out of the IPL after Josh Philippe (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Mitchell Marsh (Sunrisers Hyderabad).

Josh Hazlewood's record in T20s

Josh Hazlewood

Despite primarily being a Test player, Josh Hazlewood has a decent record in white-ball cricket as well. In nine T20Is, the 33-year-old has picked up nine wickets at an average of 36.78, while his economy rate reads 9.19. He has played just three IPL games, picking up just one wicket at an economy rate of 6.4.

CSK are yet to announce Hazlewood's replacement, but they can do so at any point in the tournament.

Until then, Lungi Ngidi (also unavailable for the first game), Dwayne Bravo and Sam Curran will have to carry CSK's overseas fast-bowling department. The Chennai-based franchise will play their first five matches at the pace-friendly Wankhade Stadium.