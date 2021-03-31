SRH all-rounder Mitchell Marsh pulls out of IPL 2021 - Reports

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has reportedly made up his mind to skip IPL 2021 because of bubble fatigue. The Australian all-rounder is likely to be replaced by a prominent English batsman in the SRH squad.

According to Cricbuzz, Mitchell Marsh has already informed the BCCI and Sunrisers Hyderabad about his decision to pull out of IPL 2021.

The Aussie player joined the Orange Army at last year's auction, but he twisted his ankle in SRH's season opener against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Eventually, Marsh was ruled out of IPL 2020, and Jason Holder took his place in the team.

Mitchell Marsh has pulled out of the #IPL2021.



Cricbuzz understands that the all-rounder expressed inability to spend long times inside the bio-secure bubble. ✍️@vijaymirror



Details:https://t.co/VLNOYRLy5U — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) March 31, 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad had retained Mitchell Marsh ahead of the IPL 2021 Auction. However, just like his compatriot Joshua Philippe, Marsh has decided against playing in IPL 2021 due to bio-bubble fatigue.

One of the main reasons behind Marsh's decision could be the mandatory 7-day quarantine required before entering the IPL 2021's bio-bubble.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have reportedly roped in Mitchell Marsh's replacement

An English player will likely join the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2021

Cricbuzz's report further states that Sunrisers Hyderabad have also signed a 'prominent' English batter, who performed well in the recently-concluded series between India and England.

Many English batters had a memorable tour of India, but only a few do not have an IPL contract. Jonny Bairstow is already with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes are part of the Rajasthan Royals squad.

Advertisement

Eoin Morgan will lead the Kolkata Knight Riders, while Dawid Malan will make his IPL debut for the Punjab Kings this year.

Looking like JRoy will be in the #IPL2021 after all! Rumours are circulating that Mitch Marsh has pulled out for Sunrisers and Baylis will bring Jason Roy in as a replacement! 💥 — Third Man Cricket 🏏🟢 (@ThirdManCrickUK) March 31, 2021

Adil Rashid and Jason Roy are the only two English players without an IPL contract, who played in the series against India. It will be exciting to see which of these players joins the SRH squad.