IPL 2021: [Watch] Jos Buttler plays 'passing the parcel' with RR teammates on his daughter's birthday

Rajasthan Royals (RR) recently shared a video where they celebrated Jos Buttler's daughter Georgia's birthday. All the players were seen playing a popular party game 'passing the parcel' in the video.

RR posted the clip on Twitter with the caption: "Hey Georgia, when you see this in the future, remember this is why we call it a family."

In the clip, Jos Buttler was grateful to his teammates and the management team for arranging the party.

"I'd just like to say huge thank you to everyone. This is an incredibly special day and for you to do this for us is amazing. The Royals speak about being a family and the way you involve the two girls (Buttler's wife and daughter) and everyone's family is really special. Thank you so much to Jake and all the management team for making it possible. Means a lot," Jos Buttler said in the clip.

RR returned to winning ways as they got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders in their last encounter. However, they still find themselves on seventh spot in the points table.

The Royals have also been hit by injuries and players leaving the team due to bubble fatigue. Their four overseas stars, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye and Liam Livingstone, are not going to be part of IPL 2021 anymore.

Jos Buttler's below-par IPL so far

Jos Buttler is arguably one of the most feared batsmen in white-ball cricket at this point in time. However, the English wicketkeeper-batsman is yet to set IPL 2021 on fire with his batting performance.

In five games, Buttler has scored 89 runs at an average of 17.80. His best of 49 came against the Chennai Super Kings in a losing cause.

RR will be in action on 29 April, where they will square off against the Mumbai Indians in Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. It remains to be seen whether fans will get to see the best of Jos Buttler in this season's IPL.